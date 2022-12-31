media release: Mel Ford & the Fairlane will pick, plunk, sing, and ring in the New Year at Tyranena Brewing (Lake Mills). 7 to 10 pm.

Mel Ford & the Fairlane is a (semi-)acoustic duo featuring guitarist and singer Mel Ford, a mainstay of "the scene" since the 70s, known for touring with Chicago legend Sunnyland Smith , packing the Club de Wash and other iconic bistros with Paul Black & the Flip Kings , co-leading the mighty Mel Ford & Westside Andy band, and for his very own group, Mel Ford & the Fairlanes . Bassist, singer, and former Fairlane Tom McCarty joins Mel to wrangle a repertoire of 20-Century Blues plus the unexpected ballad and novelty tune (or two).

