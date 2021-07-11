Mel Ford & the Fairlane

Dave Speers Mel Ford

media release: Guitarist and singer Mel Ford has been a mainstay of the area blues scene since the '70s, notably with the Mel Ford/Westside Andy Band, but before that with Chicago blues legend Sunnyland Slim, with Paul Black & the Flip Kings, and with his own band, Mel Ford & the Fairlanes. Along with bassist and singer Tom McCarty, a former Fairlane, the duo of Mel and McCarty entertains with a repertoire of blues from mid-century (and earlier), plus a handful of ballads, Tin Pan Alley standards, and a novelty tune or two.