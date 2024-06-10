media release: The Black Girl Magic Melanated Mindfulness Summer Camp is back! We will be hosting a week-long, full day camp for 50 Black girls who will be entering 4th-10th grade next school year. The camp will be held June 10-14, 2024 from 8:30 am - 4 pm. Morning activities will take place at Tenney Park, where we will participate in mindfulness with art, journaling, and movement. After lunch, we will go on a different field trip every day.

The sign-up is open and will close when we reach capacity. This year, a $25 fee will be required to register to ensure that the girls will attend after registering. If the fee is a hardship for you, please email us at hello@bgmesinc.com.