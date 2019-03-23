Meláni Khandroma, DJ Cykophuk

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:  Crucible Burlesque

Doors 8 PM/ Show at 9/ 21+

$10 General Admission *LIMITED PRE-SALE TICKETS online*

Madison's Mistress of Tease Meláni Khandroma would like to welcome you to... Crucible Burlesque! Crucible Burlesque is the house monthly showcase featuring Burlesque, Cabaret, Drag, Side Show and MORE!!! This Month, we celebrate love in every sense of the word. Gracing our stage this month:

Join us and our talented bar staff after the show for our exclusive Sexy Dance Party Featuring DJ Cykophuk!!!

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-640-4441
