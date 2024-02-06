media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

It's difficult to capture the essence of Wisconsin Dells, which is why it's such a fascinating place to explore. Its origins as a tourist destination began with 19th-century photographer H.H. Bennett, whose stunning photos of the area's intricately carved sandstone formations drew visitors in droves. Over time a wide variety of attractions opened, followed by a wealth of waterparks, including the nation's largest outdoor waterpark and first indoor waterpark. Today the Dells offers something for every taste. History buffs can explore sites like Circus World, home to the world's largest collection of authentic circus wagons. Adventurers can get their hearts racing at places like Bigfoot Zipline Tours and Jet Boat Adventures. The 1,150-mile Ice Age Trail that winds around town will beckon nature lovers, while foodies can nosh on elk sliders or avocado naan after touring Driftless Glen Distillery. Local writer Melanie Radzicki McManus has been following the Dells' evolution since the 1990s, testing waterslides, go-karts, and roller coasters; playing numerous rounds of mini-golf; and constantly keeping an eye open for unheralded gems. So whether you're new to the Dells or a Wisconsinite wanting a deeper dive, 100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells Before You Die will help you create the perfect itinerary.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a Sun Prairie-based travel writer who has been writing about Wisconsin Dells for more than 25 years, always trying the newest waterslides and evaluating the latest trends. She's also an avid backpacker who loves to point out that the Ice Age National Scenic Trail runs right through the Dells. Melanie's writing credits include the Chicago Tribune, CNN, Midwest Living, Minneapolis Star Tribune and National Geographic Traveler. She is a six-time Lowell Thomas Award winner for excellence in travel journalism.