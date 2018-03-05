Melanie Radzicki McManus

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail runs right through Verona. Discover what it’s like to hike the trail from author and hiker Melanie Radzickie McManus on Monday, March 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library.  Radzickie McManus, author of Thousand Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail, hiked 1,100 miles in 36 days.  In this presentation, she will take you on an “into-the-wild” Ice Age experience through Wisconsin’s forests, prairies, wetlands, farms, and towns.  Books will be available for sale and signing. Presented in partnership with Reading Group Choices and 702WI.

Info
Books, Recreation
608-845-7180
