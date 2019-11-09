× Expand Mike Anthony L Shankar

press release: The Twin Composers Melharmony Festival is back in the Midwest this November. The two-day Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi - Johann Sebastian Bach festival on November 9 & 10 in Madison aims to raise appreciation for the brilliant composers it is dedicated to and also raise monies for environmental and educational initiatives such as the Planet Symphony’s Climate Literacy & Action Drive (CLAD) project and ASHA’s educational initiatives for the underprivileged. The festival will feature concerts, discussions and competitions devoted to the great icon of melody of the 18th century – Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi (OVK) & the master of harmony, Johann Sebastian Bach.

The jewel in the crown will be the coming together of melody, harmony and Melharmony in a concert on Nov 10 at 2 pm by the globally acclaimed virtuosos - L Shankar (10-string Double Violin) and Chitravina N Ravikiran (20-string slide) in “Lakshya – String Vision 2030”. They will be joined by Wisconsin Melharmonic Orchestra artists led by Ben Jaeger & Steve Kurr with percussionists Neel Agrawal and Vinod Seetharaman.

Talent promotion: The two-day festival offers opportunities for students of both Western and Indian traditions to showcase their repertoire of yesteryear and living Composers of Carnatic/Western Music. The festival is expected to draw talents from Western and Indian Classical as well as various dance forms of India as also listeners from WI, IL, MN, GA, VA, CT, NY, NE and CA like the previous editions.

The highlight of the opening day at Madison Memorial High School will be feature concerts by eminent artistes – Bhargavi Balasubramanian (Vocalist from India), Flute Radhakrishnan (Flautist from CA), Vijay Neelakanthan (Guitarist from MI) who will be accompanied by talented youngsters from all over the country. Another set of concerts will feature young upcoming vocalists and instrumentalists accompanied by eminent Violinist Raman (WA) and Mrdangists – Sriram Natarajan, Ethirajan Ramanujan and Shankaran Bhattatiripad from MN and Ghatam (Clay-pot) artiste Balaji Chandran from Minnesota. Band students of Memorial High School will present a piece of OVK and Bach preceded by a short presentation on Bach by Ben Jaeger – Band Director of Memorial High School.

On the second day, the operatic dance drama “The Almighty Trinity” - an original creation of Maestro Ravikiran will be presented by Bharathanatyam choreographers and gurus – Padmini Radhakrishnan (India), Meenakshi Ganesan (WI), Preetha Sayeekrishna (GA) and Radhika Srivastava (CT) along with scores of talented dancers from various American cities. The festival will culminate in a choral rendition of OVKs Saptaratnas (seven melodic masterpieces) followed by recognition of competition prize winners.

“Don’t miss Melharmony Festival on Nov 10. It will be an experience to cherish.. Maestro Ravikiran and myself will be there and will take you to some place you’ve never been before. See you there!,” L Shankar said.

“Performing with an icon like L Shankar is most exciting. This concert is even more special as we are not only battling climate crisis but also time. Therefore climate action needs cohesive intent and speed across the board. I compliment the Melharmony Foundation for creating the Planet Symphony for initiatives like Climate Literacy & Action Drive (CLAD),” Chitravina N Ravikiran said.

“Memorial High School Bands are looking forward to hosting the Bach/OVK festival for the first time. We are excited to welcome our whole community to access a Carnatic music performance. For many families, this might be a completely new genre,” said Ben Jaeger, Memorial High School’s band director.

"It has been fascinating to learn more about OVK and compare his accomplishments in the realm of Carnatic Music to J. S. Bach and his in Western Classical Art Music. While there are some differences between the musical traditions, there are many more similarities that connect us across cultures," said Steve Kurr, Middleton High School’s orchestra director.

”It is most rewarding to bring music and dance lovers of diverse cultures together through the works celebrating master composers like OVK and Bach, who were contemporaries in the 1700s. The Melharmony Foundation is also excited to support sustainable environmental initiatives of the Planet Symphony, especially initiatives aimed to help underprivileged communities," said Vanitha Suresh of the Melharmony Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. The festival has been made possible by Dane Arts and Arts Midwest Touring Fund (a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Wisconsin Arts Board, and General Mills Foundation). A special grant from American Girl Fund for Children (AGFC) – a component of Madison Community Foundation, has provided for 300 free festival student passes that will be distributed to students in Dane County including the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. The free festival passes can be requested by sending an email to melharmonymusic@gmail.com.

The festival is now accepting individual and corporate sponsorships through the Melharmony foundation – a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.