Melharmony Silver Jubilee Concerts

media release:

Event 1: 25 years of Melharmony (a novel world music concept)

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 @ 3 PM. Seating starts at 2:30 PM.

Who: Maestro Chitravina N Ravikiran, the KAIA Quartet (Victoria Moreira, Susan Bengfson-Price, Hope Decello), Laura Perry - Double Bass, Sriram Iyer - Mrdangam, Balaji Chandran - Claypot-Ghatam

Where: Vel Philips Memorial High School Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717

Tickets: https:// melharmonymusic.com/events/ grand-silver-jubilee- celebration/

Event 2

What: Ode to Prosperity (Lakshmi Prabhavam)

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 @ 5 PM.

Who: Indian Classical (Bharathanatyam) Dancers from Natya Dance Theatre & Acharya Performing Arts Academy perform an original dance opera of Maestro Ravikiran.

Where: Vel Philips Memorial High School Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717

Tickets: https:// melharmonymusic.com/events/ lakshmi-prabhavam-2/