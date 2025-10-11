Melharmony Silver Jubilee Concerts
Vel Phillips Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Event 1: 25 years of Melharmony (a novel world music concept)
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 @ 3 PM. Seating starts at 2:30 PM.
Who: Maestro Chitravina N Ravikiran, the KAIA Quartet (Victoria Moreira, Susan Bengfson-Price, Hope Decello), Laura Perry - Double Bass, Sriram Iyer - Mrdangam, Balaji Chandran - Claypot-Ghatam
Where: Vel Philips Memorial High School Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717
Tickets: https://
Event 2
What: Ode to Prosperity (Lakshmi Prabhavam)
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 @ 5 PM.
Who: Indian Classical (Bharathanatyam) Dancers from Natya Dance Theatre & Acharya Performing Arts Academy perform an original dance opera of Maestro Ravikiran.
Where: Vel Philips Memorial High School Auditorium, 201 S Gammon Road, Madison WI 53717
Tickets: https://