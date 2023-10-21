Melinda Moustakis

media release: Homestead is based, in part, on the experiences of Melinda's grandparents, and the stories and mythology that grew out of her family's own Alaskan homesteading legacy.

When Lawrence and Marie meet at Moose Lodge in Anchorage, 1956, he has a deed for 150 acres three hours outside the city, and she is fresh from a tumultuous upbringing in Texas and looking to blaze a new path. They marry days later, still strangers to one another, and begin the hard-fought, hard-bitten work of building a home, and a family, in the remote Alaskan wilderness.

Immersive and deeply atmospheric, attuned to both the intimate and the elemental, Homestead is an unflinching portrait of a marriage, a love letter to the Alaskan landscape, and a nuanced exploration of the homesteading mythology of toughness, ownership, and self-reliance.