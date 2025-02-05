Melissa Bode

media release: Join the Black History Month Planning Committee for an evening with Wisconsin native and Wicked star Marissa Bode as she shares her journey, experiences, and advocacy for authentic disability representation in the arts. Don’t miss this engaging moderated conversation, followed an audience Q&A. Doors open at 6:30pm seating is general admission please arrive early. Livestream option also available (watch for link at https://today.wisc.edu/events/view/205524). Venue is wheelchair accessible and CART captioning available.