press release: SEX AND THE SINGLE WOMAN, edited by Haley Swanson and Eliza M. Smith, is out now from Harper Collins.

Author of TOMBOYLAND and contributor to the anthology, Melissa Faliveno will read and chat about 21st-century singlehood with poet K. Iver at A Room of One's Own Friday, August 12 at 6pm CT.

Melissa Faliveno is the author of the essay collection TOMBOYLAND, which was named a Best Book of 2020 by NPR, the New York Public Library, O, the Oprah Magazine, and Electric Literature, and received a 2021 award for outstanding literary achievement from the Wisconsin Library Association. Her essays and interviews have appeared in Esquire, Paris Review, Bitch, Ms., Lit Hub, Brooklyn Rail, and Prairie Schooner, among others, and received a notable selection in Best American Essays. The former senior editor of Poets & Writers Magazine, she was the 2020–21 Kenan Visiting Writer at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and is currently a visiting assistant professor of English at Kenyon College. You can find her online at melissafaliveno.com.

K. Iver is a nonbinary trans poet from Mississippi. Their poems have appeared in Boston Review, Gulf Coast, Puerto del Sol, Salt Hill, TriQuarterly, The Adroit Journal, and elsewhere. Their book Short Film Starring My Beloved’s Red Bronco won the 2022 Ballard Spahr Prize for Poetry and is forthcoming from Milkweed Editions. Iver is the 2021-2022 Ronald Wallace Fellow for Poetry at the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. They have a Ph.D. in Poetry from Florida State University.