× Expand courtesy Melissa Kieler Melissa Kieler at the keyboard. Melissa Kieler

media release: Get ready to rock—literally! Step into the magical underground world of Cave of the Mounds for a night of geologic fun and LIVE ROCK MUSIC from Melissa Kieler Music echoing through the formations. Geode & Sluicing Talks – Discover treasures hidden inside sparkling stones and sift your way to gems. Ask a Geologist – Chat with our staff geologist at our special booth and uncover the science behind the beauty. Get your tickets now—this party will be a blast from the past 500 million years!

$44.99.