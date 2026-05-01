Melissa Kieler
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
courtesy Melissa Kieler
Melissa Kieler at the keyboard.
Melissa Kieler
media release: Get ready to rock—literally! Step into the magical underground world of Cave of the Mounds for a night of geologic fun and LIVE ROCK MUSIC from Melissa Kieler Music echoing through the formations. Geode & Sluicing Talks – Discover treasures hidden inside sparkling stones and sift your way to gems. Ask a Geologist – Chat with our staff geologist at our special booth and uncover the science behind the beauty. Get your tickets now—this party will be a blast from the past 500 million years!
$44.99.
- Cave after Dark is a series of events, each of which includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers & souvenir photo.
- Age 21+, ID must be presented upon check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable with at least 24 hours' notice.