Melissa Kieler

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Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Get ready to rock—literally! Step into the magical underground world of Cave of the Mounds for a night of geologic fun and LIVE ROCK MUSIC from Melissa Kieler Music echoing through the formations. Geode & Sluicing Talks – Discover treasures hidden inside sparkling stones and sift your way to gems. Ask a Geologist – Chat with our staff geologist at our special booth and uncover the science behind the beauty. Get your tickets now—this party will be a blast from the past 500 million years!

$44.99.

  • Cave after Dark is a series of events, each of which includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers & souvenir photo. 
  • Age 21+, ID must be presented upon check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable with at least 24 hours' notice. 

Info

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Music
608-437-3038
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