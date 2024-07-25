media release: Melissa Kieler is an eclectic folk/rock/alt/pop singer-songwriter-instrumentalist with a powerful, soulful voice. She brings a passionate dynamic to the stage, and with it, a pinch of snarkiness and a dollop of dad jokes. Melissa is unlike any singer you have ever heard. Hailing from the small midwest town of Monroe, Wisconsin, Melissa Kieler is a true music dynamo. Whether playing piano, rocking the bass, ripping on guitar, or incorporating offbeat instruments like the melodica and vibraslap, Melissa's diverse instrumental skillset paired with her limitless vocal range makes her a force to be reckoned with.

No Cover