Melly Mell's Soul Food Grand Opening

media release: After years of anticipation, the wait is finally over! The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (MBCC) invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Melly Mell's Soul Food at the Madison Public Market on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

For more than 15 years, owner Carmell “Melly Mell” Jackson has been nourishing Madison's body and soul. A multiple-time Madison Black Restaurant Week Community Favorite Caterer winner, Jackson is known for her Southern soul food, mentorship, and dedication to the community. One of the Market's earliest supporters, Jackson helped advocate for the project through public meetings and community outreach. She also participated in MarketReady, a program preparing local entrepreneurs for opportunities at the Market.

For Jackson, who grew up in the surrounding neighborhoods, the opening is both a professional milestone and a deeply personal homecoming. “This is my forever home, but as a business,” said Jackson, reflecting on the significance of finally opening her doors. Building Businesses, Building Community Jackson has spent years sharing her knowledge and encouraging fellow entrepreneurs. Her philosophy is simple: “You never stop teaching and you never stop learning.”

“Carmell not only believed in the vision of the Madison Public Market - she helped fight to make it a reality,” said Camille Carter, president and CEO of MBCC. “Her journey reflects what it means to build community: persevering through challenges, sharing knowledge, and creating opportunities for others to succeed. We're proud to have supported Carmell throughout her entrepreneurial journey, and even prouder to celebrate this milestone alongside her.”

Join Friday's celebration and welcome Melly Mell's to its new home. Guests can enjoy complimentary mini Soul Bowls featuring Melly Mell's soul food favorites, while supplies last.