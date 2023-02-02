media release: Groundhog Day show with MELVIS At the Mason Lounge on Park St.

Show at 7PM

FREE!

Well, it's Groundhog Day... again. And that means MELVIS will be celebrating the best movie of all time: Groundhog Day!

Be ready for songs and laughs, polka dancing, some Groundhog-themed songs (like "you ain't nothing but a Groundhog"), and shoving angel food cake into your mouth... because this winter is gonna be cold and it's gonna be gray and it's gonna last for the rest of your life, so we may as well laugh while we're at it!

In the meantime, check out this MELVIS video from last year's Groundhog Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=LgVAohYOqX8

(If you're lucky, Sonny & Cher will pop out at this show...)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1272173707013328/