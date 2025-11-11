× Expand courtesy Melvis Melvis is ready to T.C.B.

media release: At A Very Kitschy Christmas with MELVIS, we'll be celebrating the holiday season with a fun and quirky twist!

Come join us at The Rigby Pub & Grill for a night filled with festive cheer and rock 'n' roll vibes. Get ready to experience the ultimate Christmas extravaganza with MELVIS, the King of Kitsch!

Put on your favorite retro outfit and get ready to jingle all the way with MELVIS's unique twist on holiday classics. It's going to be a holly jolly time you won't want to miss!

So mark your calendars, grab your friends, and get ready to rock around the Christmas tree with MELVIS at The Rigby Pub! See you there!