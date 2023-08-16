× Expand courtesy Melvis Melvis is ready to T.C.B.

media release: On August 16, 1977, we lost the most iconic performer of our time: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n Roll. Elvis impersonator, MELVIS will perform a tribute to The King with highlights from Elvis’s most famous concert “Aloha from Hawaii”. And of course, if you know MELVIS, there will be a few comedic flares as well! Wear your best Hawaiian outfit and come down for some music, comedy and fun in the sun!