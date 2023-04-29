media release: Ishaan Chaudhary and Will Curry are New York native producers who make up the electronic duo Memba! They are signed to Monstercat, a music label, alongside notable electronic producers like Dada Life and Au5. Their song “For Aisha” has 30 million plays on Spotify. Memba has a creative fusion of Future Bass and Hybrid Trap music, creating a dynamically engaging sound for both dancing and casual listening. Their current tour will be stopping in major markets like New York and Austin, Tx as well as Madison, WI. For fans of Juelz, Champagne Drip, and DROELOE this is a must see show! Tickets are available now.

