Member Connect After Hours

media release: Gunderson Funeral Home is graciously offering their beautiful space for us to gather and connect with fellow members of the community. While it may seem like an unexpected venue to some, Gunderson is dedicated to creating meaningful celebrations of life — and this space truly offers an atmosphere of reflection, warmth, and even joy.

We’re excited to experience this unique setting together and share great conversation in a welcoming environment.

A special thank you to our event sponsor, Beautiful Lawns Lawn Care, who will be providing tasty treats for us to enjoy while we socialize.

We hope you’ll join us for this special evening of connection and community!