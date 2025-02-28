× Expand Ned O'Reilly Jesse Harrison, Zach Bigelow, and Sage Snook rehearsing for "Meme Myself and I." Jesse Harrison, Zach Bigelow, and Sage Snook rehearsing for "Meme Myself and I," Pile of Cats Theatre Company.

media release: Madison’s premiere fringe performers, Pile of Cats Theatre Company, will present their new collection of contemporary comic shorts, MEME MYSELF & I at three venues, February 28-March 16. The show features eight scenes written by company scribe Ned O’Reilly, directed by Ned with Joe Harrison and Rain Lochner.

The wry or raucous laughter will come from scenes about looking for life metaphors in sandhill cranes, coming down from peak anger, planning a very adult party, finally meeting In Real Life, and office passions in a small business.

The cast features mostly returning Cats with a couple of newbies: Jesse Harrison, Richard League, Rain Lochner, Zach Bigelow, Stephanie Albrecht, Vi Hollis DeLacy, Rachael Nachtwey, Joe Harrison, Sage Snook, and Brent Freeman. You can also be assured of at least three scenes with a couch, at least two scenes in coffee shops, and at least one scene in a bar.

MEME MYSELF & I will play the following dates and places:

Friday February 28, Java Cat Coffee House, 7 pm

Saturday March 1, Java Cat Coffee House, 7 pm

Saturday March 8, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 7 pm

Sunday March 9, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 2 pm

Saturday March 15, The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field, 7 pm

Sunday March 16, The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field, 7 pm

The shows suggest a $15 contribution per person, payable at the door in cash or by apps. Reservations are highly recommended, and can be made by email to pileofcats9@gmail.com And check out the Pile of Cats Theatre Company Facebook page for more information.