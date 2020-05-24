ONLINE: Memorial Day Meltdown

press release:Massive Online Festival SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!

Bands from Goner, Burger, and Slovenly!

Full Schedule below. *** All set times are Central Standard Time Zone****

Tune in to

sofa-king-fest.com

SUNDAY 11am-11pm!

Stream it to your speakers for outside jams if you can't watch the whole thing!

What a lineup! Zac's playing records at 11AM, and Eric O is providing inspirational thoughts at 8:15 and 9:15PM. Quintron & Miss Pussycat are "the audience" during the later afternoon. With Nobunny, Jack Oblivian, King Khan, Mark Sultan, Bloodshot Bill, Sean Spits, The Zeros, Human Eye, Blag Dahlia, Wes Coleman, Gino & No Goons, Paul Collins, White Mystery, Optic Sink (NATALIE from NOTS!), Chai, Choke Chains, Aquarian Blood, The Sueves, Benni, Thigh Master, Saba Lou, Hash Redactor, The Lemons, Red Mass, Michael Beach, The Archaeas, Craig Brown and tons more!

Great poster by St. Francis Elevator Ride.

Support these bands - and have a blast doing it.

PLEASE SHARE!

Brought to you by Ping Pong Booking & PR and hosted by Sofa King Fest.

Tune in SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!

Full schedule at event page here: https://www.facebook.com/ events/548428185822225/

11:00 - 11:30 Goner DJ Brunch Live From The Shop!

11:30 - 11:40 Sur Duda

1140 - 11:50 Seth Pettersen

11:50 - 12:00 - Matthew Smith

12:00 - 12:10 - Will Sprott

12:10 - 12:15 - Pink Mexico

12:15- 1225 - The Lemons

A word from King Khan and Sean Spits

12:30 - 12:40 - Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs

12:40 - 12:50 - SanIsidro

12:50 - 1:05 Saba Lou

1:05-1:20 - Bella & The Bizarre

1:20 -1:40 - Craig Brown Band

1:40 - 2:00 - John Wesley Coleman III

2:00 - 2:25 - Bloodshot Bill

2:25- 2:35 - Paul Collins

2:35- 2:45 - Thomas Mudrick

2:45- 2:50 - White Mystery

2:50 - 3:05 - Bobby Harlow

3:05 - 3:15 - Mark Sultan

3:15 - 3:30 - Tenement Rats and Die Group

3:30 - 3:45 - Elephant Stone

3:45-3:55 - Doug Tuttle

3:55 - 4:05 - Choke Chains

4:05 - 4:25 - Aquarian Blood

Quintron and Miss Pussycat As The Audience

4:30 - 4:40 Blag Dahlia (The Dwarves)

4:40 - 4:55 The Archaeas

4:55 - 5:05 Chai

5:05 - 5:35 - Optic Sink

5:35 - 5:55 - Bipolaroid

Quintron and Miss Pussycat As The Audience

6:00 - 6:15 - Hash Redactor

6:15 - 6:35 Gino Is A Goon

6:35 - 7:00 Slander Tongue

7:00 - 7:20 - Telekrimen

7:20 - 7:40 - Human Eye

7:40 - 8:00 - Bazooka

8:00 - 8:05 - The Zeros

8:05 - 8:15 - Personal & The Pizzas

Inspirational Words From Eric Oblivian

8:20 - 8:25 - Th Losin Streaks

8:25- 8:30 - Red Mass

8:30 - 8:45 - The Sueves

8:45- 9:05 - Benni

9:05 - 9:15 - Thigh Master

Inspirational Words From Eric Oblivian

9:20 - 9:40 - Michael Beach

9:40 - 10:00 Nobunny

10:00 - 10:30 Jack Oblivian and The Sheiks

10:30 - 11:00 - Model Zero

WOW!

Please tune in and support these great artists!

Smash that donate button on the Sofa King site to get $$$ to your favorite artists- they can use it!