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media release: The Madison Veterans Council is pleased to announce that, after six years, its Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will return to the Wisconsin State Capitol on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The ceremony will honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, as well as this year’s Honor Roll of 256 Madison and Dane County veterans who have passed away since last Memorial Day.

The VFW Post 1318 Band will begin a concert prelude at 9:15 a.m. near the West Washington Avenue side of the Capitol, and the formal ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will also hold an 8:00 a.m. ceremony at Union Rest in Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery, located at 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin.

The Forest Hill ceremony will be brief so attendees will have ample time to travel to the State Capitol for the start of the band concert.

The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.