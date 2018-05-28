Memorial Day Program

Sunset Memory Gardens 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

American Legion Post 151 Memorial Day Program and Avenue of Flags at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. 2:00 – 3:00 PM.  This is a free event.

This program honors all deceased Veterans with a prayer, placement of a memorial wreath, address by an officer of the National Guard, firing squad and taps.

Sunset Memory Gardens 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
608-256-5125
