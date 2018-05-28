Memorial Day Program
Sunset Memory Gardens 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
American Legion Post 151 Memorial Day Program and Avenue of Flags at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. 2:00 – 3:00 PM. This is a free event.
This program honors all deceased Veterans with a prayer, placement of a memorial wreath, address by an officer of the National Guard, firing squad and taps.
Info
Sunset Memory Gardens 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Special Events