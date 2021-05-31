press release: As the country starts to reopen, working with the cemetery managers, join us, the veterans from

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Day Post, 7591, to honor the men and women of the U. S. Military this

Memorial Day. We will Honor the Veterans who have passed these last two years with a Memorial

Service, the playing of TAP's, and a Rifle Salute.

With keep with tradition, we will have the

Memorial Day Services, May 31, 2021, at the places listed below;

• 11:15 AM, BLOOMING GROVE CEMETERY – PFLAUM RD, MADISON

• 12:00 PM, ROSELAWN CEMETERY, - 401 FEMRITE DR, MONONA

• 12:45 PM, HIGHLAND MEMORIAL CEMETERY, 3054, COUNTY RD BB, COTTAGE GROVE

• 2:00 PM, MADISON’S VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK – 4601 STAR SPANGLE TRAIL, MADISON

• 3:00 PM, DAY POST 7591 – 301 COTTAGE GROVE RD, MADISON

Join us at one or more of the times and locations this year. Note: There will be no parade on Memorial Day on Monona Drive. We ask that you follow current COVID precautions and practice social distancing.