ONLINE: Memories Matter: Supporting Research, Health Equity and Patient Care

media release: Join the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer’s (IEA) for an online panel discussion about its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease through research, health equity, and patient care. Speakers will include Sanjay Asthana, MD, Nathaniel Chin, MD, Carey Gleason, PhD, MS, Gina Green-Harris, MBA, Cynthia Carlsson, MD, MS, and Sterling Johnson, PhD. Panelists will highlight the latest advancements happening at UW–Madison to help protect memories and ultimately find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

This special program will be hosted by sportscaster Matt Lepay, the radio voice for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball and football teams and a member of the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer’s Board of Visitors. Ask questions during the live chat and learn how you can support the important work happening in Alzheimer’s disease programs at the UW.