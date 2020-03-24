Memories of Wisconsin's Low German Past: The Life and Work of Albert F. W. Grimm

press release: Presentations, readings (with translations), and musical selections featuring MKI Director Mark L. Louden, William F. Petig (Stanford University), and Don Zamzow (Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin). They showcase the work of Albert F. W. Grimm (1864-1922), an immigrant from Pomerania who settled in Antigo, where he was a pastor, publisher, author, and composer who wrote in German and Low German dialect, depicting life in the German immigrant communities of Northern Wisconsin.

Sponsor: Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison