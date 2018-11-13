Memory Cafe

press release:

People living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias have a new opportunity to socialize at a monthly Memory Café in east Madison. The Memory Café meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at BMO Harris Conference Room, 4726 East Towne Blvd in Madison. The program is hosted by Senior Helpers in affiliation with Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW).

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia is often isolating. Memory Cafés are designed to combat this loneliness and foster community engagement, giving participants an opportunity to connect with others in the dementia journey. Topics and activities change each month in response to interests’ of attendees.

There is no registration required and no charge to participate. Family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Anyone who requires assistance to participate must be accompanied by someone who can provide that support.

For more information contact Senior Helpers, 608-729-5365.