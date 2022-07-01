media release: “Bees, Birds, and Other Wee Beasties,” an exhibit of textile art by the Memory Cloth Circle, will be on view in the Steinhauer Trust Gallery in July and August.

The Memory Cloth Circle seeks to celebrate and draw attention to bees and other Wisconsin pollinators by highlighting their contributions to the balance of nature, their many colors and forms, and even the whimsey often associated with bees’ “busily” productive behaviors. The Memory Cloth Circle began in 2013 and brings together more than 20 professional and non-professional women artists from various backgrounds.