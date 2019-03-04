Memory Cloth Circle

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: In honor of Women’s History Month, Memory Cloth Circle members invite children and adults to remember women who inspired them, tell their stories, and stitch with us. We will provide materials and guidance in embroidery and share our experiences. We were inspired by Amazwi Abesifazane, Voices of Women, in South Africa. We are grateful for those courageous women who began making Memory Cloths to tell their stories of Apartheid; they have asked us to share their process in the US. Registration begins February 18.

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
