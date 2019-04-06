press release: In honor of Women’s History Month Memory Cloth Circle members invite children and adults to remember women who inspired them, tell their stories and stitch with us. We will provide materials and guidance in embroidery and share our experiences. Since 2013 the Memory Cloth Circle gathers to tell stories and embroider their memories. We were inspired by Amazwi Abesifazane, Voices of Women, in South Africa. We are grateful for those courageous women who began making Memory Cloths to tell their stories of Apartheid; they have asked us to share their process in the US. They are delighted that we have. http://makingmemorycloths.blogspot.com Amazwi Abesifazane [Voices of Women] http://www.amazwi-voicesofwomen.com/archives