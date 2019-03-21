Memory Screening

press release: A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory. It creates a baseline so future changes can be monitored. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center will provide these free 20-minute, confidential memory screenings and will have information about memory, memory clinics, brain health and local resources that are available.

Registration required; please sign up at the Sequoya reference desk or call 608-266-6385.

For more information about the screens, please call ADRC of Dane County at 608-240-7400.