Memory Screening
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory. It creates a baseline so future changes can be monitored. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center will provide these free 15-minute, confidential memory screenings and will have information about memory, memory clinics, brain health and local resources that are available
Info
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Health & Fitness, Seniors