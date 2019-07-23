press release: Keep losing your keys? Forget why you walked into a room? For anyone who might be thinking their memory isn't quite what it used to be, the Aging and Disability Resource Center is offering a free memory screening. This free, confidential memory screening is aimed at promoting early detection of memory problems and appropriate intervention. The memory screen consists of questions and tasks designed to screen for memory, language skills and thinking abilities. The person who administers the screening will review the results with the person being screened, and suggest whether the person should follow up with a physician or other qualified healthcare professional for more extensive testing. Registration opens June 23--call 824-1780 to sign up for your 20-minute appointment.