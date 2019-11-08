Men on Boats
Strollers Theatre
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Strollers Theatre: The story of an 1869 Colorado River expedition, 11/8-23, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 11/23) and 2 pm Sundays. $20.
press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre. By Jaclyn Backhaus; directed by Sean Langenecker.
Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. MEN ON BOATS is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.
Cast
Powell – Liz Angle
Dunn – Carrie Sweet
Sumner – Liz Stattelman-Scanlan
Goodman/Mr. Asa – Elena Espana-Regan
Seneca/The Bishop – Maria Cina
OG/Tsuwiat – Shauntel Burzynski
Hawkins – Clarice Lafayette
Hall – Bridget Doxtater
Old Shady – Cynthia Klawitter
Bradley – Leigha Vilen