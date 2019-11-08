Strollers Theatre: The story of an 1869 Colorado River expedition, 11/8-23, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 11/23) and 2 pm Sundays. $20.

press release: Presented by Strollers Theatre. By Jaclyn Backhaus; directed by Sean Langenecker.

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. MEN ON BOATS is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.

Cast

Powell – Liz Angle

Dunn – Carrie Sweet

Sumner – Liz Stattelman-Scanlan

Goodman/Mr. Asa – Elena Espana-Regan

Seneca/The Bishop – Maria Cina

OG/Tsuwiat – Shauntel Burzynski

Hawkins – Clarice Lafayette

Hall – Bridget Doxtater

Old Shady – Cynthia Klawitter

Bradley – Leigha Vilen