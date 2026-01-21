media release: Join fellow Madison cinephiles for a monthly movie night at Central Library! Hosted by Jason Fuhrman, Cinesthesia is an adventurous, eclectic series of classic and contemporary films that focuses on the complex relationship between literature and cinema. Cinesthesia strives to foster constructive dialogue, while breathing new life into controversial works, neglected masterpieces, and titles in the margins of film history.

Beginning in 2013, Cinesthesia ran annually until 2020, taking a four year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to form in 2024. Jason and the Madison Public Library are very excited to welcome in another year of thoughtful film screenings and discussions!

All screenings will take place on the 3rd floor of Central Library in Room 302.

May 20, 6:30pm - Menace II Society (1993) by Allen & Albert Hughes