press release: A play by Liza Sipos; directed by Doug Reed.

Feb. 9 - March 3, 2018, Thu. - Sat. @8pm. $11 Tickets available online.

Broom Street Theater is proud to present the world premiere of a new comedy Menace To Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee by Liza Sipos, directed by Doug Reed. The play runs February 9 - March 3, Thursday - Saturday nights at 8pm. All performances are $11.

Playwright Liza Sipos plays Emma, a young Mormon woman who's growing up happily in a loving culture - until she discovers that everything she believes is based on deception.

Anthony Cary plays the prophet Joseph Smith, who lives in Emma’s head and strives mightily to keep her on the straight and narrow path. HJ Farr plays Alice, the true believer best friend who’s struggling with her own awakenings.

The stellar cast also includes a number of first time Broom Street performers, including Jaclyn June Johnson, James Rowe, Sean H. Cairns, Elayne Juten, Brent Holmes, Miranda Belle, and Mike Rores.

Director Doug Reed said “I grew up in a religion other than Mormonism, but I related to this story immediately. Anyone who’s ever felt the clash of their childhood faith meeting the real world is going to relate to this story. Liza’s told it in a sensitive way. There can be aspects of the religious culture you love, even as you’re damaged by the repression.”

Reed met playwright Liza Sipos by chance during the Willy Street Fair when he overheard her mention her theatrical background at Brigham Young University. Reed encouraged her to come to an audition that afternoon. Liza was cast in Reed’s production of The Full Treatment, and a friendship blossomed.

Liza Sipos earned her BFA in Acting from BYU in Utah. Liza developed her love for writing in as a member of the Mormon comedy troupe Divine Comedy. Liza left the Mormon faith but has enjoyed many aspects of the culture.

Doug Reed is the Artistic Director of Broom Street Theater. He grew up in the Mennonite Church, and still occasionally goes back for the potlucks and the hymnsings. His writing credits for Broom Street include The Nails, Nottingham!, and The Lamentable Tragedie of Scott Walker.