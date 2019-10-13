Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents

Google Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Mended is going on tour and we're kicking things off at home. This is our last local show of the year so come hang out.

Delinquents (Madison hardcore)

https://delinquentshardcore.bandcamp.com/

Mended (Madison loudcore)

https://mendedwi.bandcamp.com/

Bird Law (Illinois noisecore)

https://birdlawhc.bandcamp.com/

Payasa (Chicago hardcore)

https://payasa.bandcamp.com/

$5-$10 donation for gas money for bands

Doors at 7pm

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents - 2019-10-13 19:00:00