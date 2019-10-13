Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents

press release: Mended is going on tour and we're kicking things off at home. This is our last local show of the year so come hang out.

Delinquents (Madison hardcore)

https://delinquentshardcore.bandcamp.com/

Mended (Madison loudcore)

https://mendedwi.bandcamp.com/

Bird Law (Illinois noisecore)

https://birdlawhc.bandcamp.com/

Payasa (Chicago hardcore)

https://payasa.bandcamp.com/

$5-$10 donation for gas money for bands

Doors at 7pm