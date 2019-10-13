Mended, Bird Law, Payasa, Delinquents
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Mended is going on tour and we're kicking things off at home. This is our last local show of the year so come hang out.
Delinquents (Madison hardcore)
https://delinquentshardcore.bandcamp.com/
Mended (Madison loudcore)
https://mendedwi.bandcamp.com/
Bird Law (Illinois noisecore)
https://birdlawhc.bandcamp.com/
Payasa (Chicago hardcore)
$5-$10 donation for gas money for bands
Doors at 7pm
Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music