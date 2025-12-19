RSVP for Mending 101

media release: Mending 101 with Emily Eklof

River Arts on Water Gallery - 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 10-1p | Deadline to register: January 10, 2026

Learn all the basic skills you need to tend to your well-loved garments and fabric items. This intro level workshop is perfect for beginners to sewing. You’ll learn two basic methods of mending: darning and patching. This class will introduce and familiarize students to all manner of mending tools and supplies, as well a few decorative techniques.

$40 + $15 materials fee

Materials Included: Use of all necessary materials will be provided a variety of patterns/weights of fabric, embroidery floss, cotton darning thread, needles, embroidery hoops, darning looms. Participants will also receive a starter mending kit – with a few fabric patches, some needles and pins, thread/darning material, a spring tension embroidery hoop, and an instructional handout.

What to bring: Fabric item(s) (clothing/accessory/etc) that are in need of repair/reinforcement. Students are welcome to bring in multiple pieces and work on as many as they can during the class. Students may want to keep in mind that items with a more open/looser weave (socks, sweaters) are better for darning and tighter and stiffer fabrics are better for patching techniques.

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary

For more information call 608-643-5215 or visit https://www.riverartsinc.org/mending-emily/ .