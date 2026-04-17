× Expand Kyle and Jenny Sydow A past Mendota Elementary silent auction fundraiser. A past Mendota Elementary silent auction fundraiser.

media release: Mendota Elementary is excited to invite the Northside community to its Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, April 24, bidding from 5 – 7 pm at Warner Park Rec Center. Please join in an evening of fun, food, music, great deals and goodies to support the students and staff at Mendota Elementary!

Over 80 local businesses have donated a variety of items, including boat rentals, party packages, passes to local museums and learning centers, etc. likely to be snapped up at list price or lower! In addition to the auction, the dynamic Mendota Stompers stepping group and this year’s Shrek the Musical performance will entertain while you enjoy complimentary light appetizers and Lone Girl donated beverages. A kids' room with activities will keep your little ones entertained while you mix and mingle!

Can’t attend the event? There are still plenty of ways to help! You can donate auction items, sponsor a part of the event, or contribute in-kind donations to help make this fundraiser a success. If you’d like to donate or learn more, please contact us at MendotaSTS@gmail.com.

Why support Mendota Elementary? Mendota Elementary educates the highest concentration of economically disadvantaged families in the district, which makes external funding especially meaningful. We are incredibly thankful for your support to fill gaps in funding for field trips, classroom supplies, and student activities. Your contributions help ensure that every child at Mendota receives the tools and experiences they need to succeed, both inside and outside the classroom.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and help us make this Silent Auction a huge success! We look forward to seeing you on April 24th at Warner Park Community Recreation Center.