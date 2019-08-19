Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center Expansion Public Meeting

press release: Please join me on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 6:30pm for a neighborhood meeting where we will hear about a proposal to expand the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC) at Mendota Mental Health Institute (MMHI), 301 Troy Drive. The meeting will be held at the Conference Center on MMHI grounds. Parking is available at a lot on Service Road in the center of the campus.

The proposed project would expand the existing 24,700 square foot MJTC by constructing 77,850 square feet of additions. The current facility houses 29 juvenile boys. The new facility would add two units for 30 boys and two units for 20 girls. The project would also expand on-site surface parking and on-site exterior recreation yards. The developer and city staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.