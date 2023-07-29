media release: Join us as we honor 75 years of live music at The Edgewater and celebrate the historic property’s milestone anniversary with a new annual Madison tradition, the Mendota Live Music Fest.

Headlining the festival is Preservation Hall Jazz Band, founded in New Orleans by tuba player Allan Jaffe in the early 1960s with a mission of nurturing and perpetuating the art of New Orleans jazz. Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by Madison’s best musical talent: Natty Nation, Panchromatic Steel and The Jimmys.

The event will be free and open to the public and promises to be an annual summer highlight.