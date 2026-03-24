media release: Join us for ¡Más Salud: Menopause 101 for Mujeres! on Thursday, March 26th. We’ll gather at 5 PM for light food and connection, followed by a powerful conversation at 6 PM with Certified Menopause Doula Traci. This is a welcoming, judgment-free space to learn about mid-life changes & ask questions!

Why a circle?

Because it's less about the learning and more about sharing!

Because it's better than a workshop!

Because it means we get to know each other as people vs. trading business cards!

Mar 26, 2026, 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

5 PM Networking

6 PM Guest Speaker and women's circle

Midwest Mujeres Center, 306 E Wilson St #2e, Madison, WI 53703, USA