Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us on Saturday, May 17, at Urban League of Greater Madison from 10a - 1pm to raise awareness about prostate cancer and provide crucial health screenings! We will be offering a FREE 7-point men’s easy blood screening including PSA, testosterone, cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and glucose. Lunch will be provided!
