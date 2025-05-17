Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo

to

RSVP

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 17, at Urban League of Greater Madison from 10a - 1pm to raise awareness about prostate cancer and provide crucial health screenings! We will be offering a FREE 7-point men’s easy blood screening including PSA, testosterone, cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and glucose. Lunch will be provided!

Info

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Health & Fitness, Seniors
501-441-0550
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo - 2025-05-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo - 2025-05-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo - 2025-05-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Men’s Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Expo - 2025-05-17 10:00:00 ical