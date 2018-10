press release: Saturday, November 10, 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 4303 Britta Pkwy. Breakfast Included

Dr. Tracy Downs, Aaron Perry and Joshua Wright are your presenters.

Let’s Talk About Our Health Experiences

Cancer Basics & Screenings

Diabetes & High Blood Pressure

Free Registration on site from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Questions: Joshua Wright, 608-262-7497 or email jawright@wisc.edu