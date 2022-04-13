ONLINE: Men's Leadership Summit
to
press release: APRIL 13-14, 2022 | Virtual Event
Madison 365's second annual Men's Leadership Summit is brought to you by Park Bank, our 2022 Presenting Sponsor.
This year's virtual summit continues our tradition of bringing premier leadership opportunities for our communities of color. This summit is for and by men of color in Wisconsin and the Midwest. We offer two days of discussion, networking, professional development and planning for your future in a virtual setting.
PROPOSED PANEL TOPICS
Protest to Policy - The next step to systemic change
Reimagining Black & Brown Brotherhood
Failing our Families - Addressing the ongoing care crisis
Pathways to Inclusive Economic Development & Opportunity
MentorChair: Meet 4 CEOs of color
Rebuilding Black Wall Street for All of Us
Using Sports for Social Good
Pulse Check - The future of health and wellness for men of color
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Talent Pipeline
The Writing on the Chalkboard- How to retain effective educators in Wisconsin
**Subject to change**