ONLINE: Men's Leadership Summit

APRIL 13-14, 2022 | Virtual Event

Madison 365's second annual Men's Leadership Summit

This year's virtual summit continues our tradition of bringing premier leadership opportunities for our communities of color. This summit is for and by men of color in Wisconsin and the Midwest. We offer two days of discussion, networking, professional development and planning for your future in a virtual setting.

PROPOSED PANEL TOPICS

Protest to Policy - The next step to systemic change

Reimagining Black & Brown Brotherhood

Failing our Families - Addressing the ongoing care crisis

Pathways to Inclusive Economic Development & Opportunity

MentorChair: Meet 4 CEOs of color

Rebuilding Black Wall Street for All of Us

Using Sports for Social Good

Pulse Check - The future of health and wellness for men of color

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Talent Pipeline

The Writing on the Chalkboard- How to retain effective educators in Wisconsin

**Subject to change**