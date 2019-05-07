Mental Health: Anxiety & Depression

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session will cover the most common mental health disorders among women: depression and anxiety. Join us to learn about ways to improve your mental wellness, and how to help others who may be struggling.

The session will cover: What is Mental Health; Who is affected; Types of depression and anxiety; Symptoms of depression and anxiety; Gender differences; How to advocate for yourself and others who may have depression or anxiety; Screenings; Treatments; Self-help tips; Available resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

This program will be held at the Meriter Business Center and is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. For more information or to register visit: unitypoint.org/Madison or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.