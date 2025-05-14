Mental Health Awareness Month Fireside Chat

media release: Join Journey Mental Health Center for an evening with former Wisconsin Badger, Montee Ball, as he shares his lifelong journey with mental health and substance use recovery. Moderated by Kristin Brey of As Goes Wisconsin.

Each ticket includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and one drink ticket for an alcoholic beverage or mocktail (with additional beverages available for purchase). All additional NA beverages will be free of charge.

Doors will open at 6PM, with the chat beginning at 7PM.

About Montee Ball: Montee Ball, College Football Hall of Famer, and former NFL athlete is a dedicated mental health advocate specializing in peer support programs for addiction recovery and community wellness. With a decade of experience, he develops initiatives, builds strategic partnerships, and works to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders. Through the Montee Ball Foundation, he provides funding for outpatient treatment and aftercare support for teens, aiming to improve the lives of young individuals facing addiction challenges.

About Kristin Brey: Kristin Brey is a columnist, video creator and radio host whose work can be defined by getting people to laugh, making the super complicated super not & motivating more people to give a damn. While born and raised in Madison, WI, Kristin spent half her life bouncing around the coasts and changing career paths almost as often as she changed her hair color. Now you can hear her daily on her 620AM WTMJ radio show "Spanning the State", read her column weekly at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and find her videos anywhere on social media @kristinbrey.