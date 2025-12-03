media release: Triad and RSVP’s Monthly Zoom are joining forces for a special program on December 17 at 1:00PM via Zoom. Sharon Rapnicki, a Certified Peer Specialist at NAMI Dane County, will give a presentation titled Mental Health Matters. She will discuss key topics surrounding mental health, mental illness, Sharon’s Journey With Mental Illness, and Aging. The holiday season is a particularly stressful time for many and we hope that Sharon’s talk with be informative and helpful. Please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org to register and receive the Zoom link. If you have already registered by emailing Jack, there's nothing more to do. You will receive the Zoom link soon.

Sharon is a dedicated and compassionate Certified Peer Specialist with a deep commitment to helping others. With a rich background in peer support and mental health outreach, she has made significant contributions to the community through her work.

Sharon found her passion for mental health while living in Indiana. Her experiences with NAMI Indiana fueled her desire to support and uplift others facing mental health challenges. When she moved to Wisconsin five years ago, she continued this important work by joining NAMI Dane County.

In addition to her professional life, Sharon loves to walk, read and write. Sharon’s greatest passion lies in helping people, and she finds immense satisfaction in making a positive impact on the lives of those she serves.