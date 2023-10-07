Mental Health & Wellness Fall Festival

media release: Dane County families and individuals are invited to a free day of fun events including nature and art activities, food, animals, dance and more at the Mental Health and Wellness Fall Festival on Saturday, October 7 at Snapdragon Farm & Stables, located at 1523 State Rd. 78 Mount Horeb. In addition to fun and food, a collaboration of nonprofit and volunteer organizations and community businesses will offer demonstrations, panel discussions and opportunities to connect to local mental health and wellness professionals. Events will begin at 11 AM and conclude with an evening barn dance. A full list of the day’s events will be available at cedarcenter.org/events.

“The purpose of this event is to reduce mental health stigma by helping community members learn through connection with art, nature, music, and movement,” said Angele Mlsna, owner of Snapdragon Farm & Stables. “We are excited to team up with Natural Wisdom Counseling, the Mount Horeb Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, and many more to combat the post-pandemic crisis of social disconnection and loneliness through a fun family-friendly event.”

The CEDAR Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping horses and people. CEDAR Center rescues and rehabilitates horses for placement in therapy programs. The organization is also dedicated to increasing access to equine therapy programs for people with relational and developmental needs. In this way, the organization increases beneficial human and equine relationships through therapy, education, outreach, and community engagement.

Natural Wisdom Counseling LLC is dedicated to supporting people of all ages in their path towards leading healthier, more resilient, and integrated lives. By offering counseling, psychoeducational programming, advocacy, coaching, training, and consulting, Natural Wisdom Counseling LLC empowers clients to develop self-esteem, self-worth, and self-efficacy--an embodied understanding of their ecological niche in our world.