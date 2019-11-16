Mentoring Positives Anniversary Celebration

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: This annual event is a celebration of our youth and the positivity we see in the Madison Community.

We are especially excited for this milestone anniversary, where several of the young people who have participated in our programs over the years will join us to share their inspiring stories

Check back soon for more details about our special guests and the Muriel Pipkins Award recipients!

6-10 pm, Saturday, November 16, Discovery Building (UW Madison)

Cost: $45/Ticket

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-819-6200
